Stolen German Shepherd service dog returned to owner in San Francisco

A San Francisco man is relieved to be reunited with his service dog after she was brazenly stolen earlier this week.

Locke Mackenzie is recently unhoused and has epilepsy. His 5-year-old German Shepherd named Summer helps prevent his seizures.

SFPD says Monday night they were alerted someone grabbed Summer by her harness on Octavia Street and ran off.

Officers from Park Station received a call Thursday of a dog matching Summer's description turned up at Oakland Animal Services.

SFPD retrieved Summer late last night and the two were reunited.

"So I was actually shocked that I was able to get her back," says Mackenzie.

He continued to say, "Then came the feels, and then I said 'oh God, I don't have anything to pay for fees and then those were waived and I got her back. It was wonderful to see her and everything like that!"

Paul Crowell of Project Open Paw, a non-profit that helps animals belonging to the un-housed also provided Summer with some warm blankets and specialized food. More information on his organization can be found