ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Toyota Camry driven...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

7-year-old dies from injuries in Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A 7-year-old boy died from injuries in a fire at a Kansas home on Monday. Just before 7a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 1432 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl. Before their arrival, fire crews were advised there were...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Kansas woman shot, struck by car outside party

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating shooting outside a weekend party have identified the victim as 39-year-old Justine Bell of Wichita. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2200 block of E. 12th street N. in Wichita, according to officer Trevor Macy. At...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Man arrested for driving Camaro in reverse across Salina

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man for allegedly driving in reverse across Salina on Saturday evening. Just after 7:30p.m., patrol officers were alerted to the report of a Chevrolet Camaro driving in reverse westbound on E. Crawford Street near Marymount Road, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedgwick County, KS
Accidents
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Kan. woman struck by gunfire, vehicle in parking lot of party

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2200 block of E. 12th street N. in Wichita, according to officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, police located a 39-year-old woman...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

KBI update: 2 adults, 12-year-old found dead in Kan. home

PAWNEE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Larned Police Department, and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released additional details related to the homicides that occurred in Larned on Saturday, according to a media release from the KBI. The investigation determined that just after 3 a.m. on...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Store evacuated, Kan. woman questioned about suspicious device

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged threat at a store in Topeka. Just before noon Sunday, officers were called to Walmart, 1301 SW 37th Street on a report of a suspicious device. Employees located a cylinder object with electrical wires coming out of it on top of one of the vending machines near the west entrance, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kan#Traffic Accident#Sedgwick County Sheriff#Ford#Ems
Hutch Post

Sheriff's K-9 helps arrest Kansas woman after traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck near SW 37th Street and South Kansas Avenue for an expired license plate, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A K9 Unit assisted and illegal narcotics were located.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Two adults, child dead after violent incident at Kan. home

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident that left three dead in Pawnee County. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, the Larned Police Department received a 911 call from a man who discovered the three subjects dead inside a residence at 524 Park Street Larned, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas burglary suspect fired handgun at homeowner

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and shooting at a Kansas home. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8200 block of E 33rd Court South in Wichita, according to Police Captain Jason Stevens.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police in KCK investigate first homicide of 2022

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating the first homicide of 2022. Just before 3a.m. Monday, police responded to report of a shooting the 2600 Block of 37th Street, according to a media release. First responders discovered a deceased Hispanic man inside the home, a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Hutch Post

Kansas man jailed after shooting during weekend bar fight

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend bar shooting in Topeka. Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Topeka Police officer was flagged down by the staff of 45th Street Bar, 4601 SW Topeka Blvd. about a disturbance occurring inside. As the officer pulled into the bar, he observed numerous patrons running out of the business and yelling, “Shots fired," according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man charged in fatal apartment parking lot killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal weekend stabbing made his first court appearance Wednesday. Bryce Johnson, 27, Bel Aire, was charged in the first-degree murder of 44-year old Jayson Stalkup, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KC man enters plea for crash in stolen SUV into U.S Marshals

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas City man who injured two United States deputy marshals by crashing into them while attempting to flee in a stolen truck pleaded guilty in federal court today to forcibly resisting federal law enforcement officers, according to the United State's Attorney. Ray E. Clevenger, 46, pleaded...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kan. man found after SUV crash was victim of drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal drive-by shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo of Wichita. Just before 2a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at 13th and Oliver in Wichita, according Police Captain Jason Stevens. At the scene, they located an SUV that...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Woman sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — A judge on Thursday sentenced a Kansas City woman to six years in prison after she was convicted of DWI in a December 2019 vehicular crash in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Tonya Rolf, 54, entered the plea agreement in November.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. jail deputy allegedly brought contraband into the jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Throughout this week, law enforcement authorities received information concerning a Sedgwick County detention deputy bringing contraband into the jail, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. The detectives assigned to the case discovered the 21-year-old detention deputy Andrew Gilbert was involved in trafficking contraband. Due to the allegations and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy