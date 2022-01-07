Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged threat at a store in Topeka. Just before noon Sunday, officers were called to Walmart, 1301 SW 37th Street on a report of a suspicious device. Employees located a cylinder object with electrical wires coming out of it on top of one of the vending machines near the west entrance, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO