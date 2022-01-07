Two men facing charges in connection to shooting outside of bar in Town of Tonawanda

Two Buffalo men are facing charges in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Town of Tonawanda in November 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 29-year-old Leslie M. Tatum was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following offenses:

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felonies)

Tatum is accused of attempting to intentionally cause the death of another man by shooting him with an illegal gun outside of a bar in the Town of Tonawanda on November 20, 2021. The shooting allegedly occurred during a large fight involving several individuals. The victim was taken to ECMC and underwent surgery for serious injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, Tatum was the passenger of a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop in Buffalo on December 3 and a loaded, illegal handgun was found underneath the front passenger seat. He was arrested and arraigned in Buffalo City Court on a gun charge and was also arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court on charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He was held without bail pending action of the Grand Jury.

25-year-old Quran McNish was also indicted for his alleged involvement in the Town of Tonawanda shooting. He was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. McNish is accused of providing with Tatum with the illegal gun a short time before the weapon was allegedly used in the shooting.

The two men are scheduled to return January 26 and both remain held without bail.

Tatum faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges in both cases and McNish faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.