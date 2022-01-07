It’s time for the press to take Tom Cotton seriously

The Washington Post was forced to correct a 2021 fact check on Thursday after the news that Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a federal stimulus check. The Glenn Kessler-authored fact check centered on a legislative amendment in the Senate in March 2021 that would have prevented stimulus checks from going to federal prisoners. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) noted at the time that the legislation failed in a 50-49 vote along party lines, with Democrats voting against it and Republicans voting in favor. In a March 9, 2021 column, Kessler attributed two “pinocchios” to the claim, calling it “scaremongering” and explaining, in part, “It’s hard to craft rules that target mass murderers without also penalizing the families of people in prison for much less heinous crimes.” He also said that similar, bipartisan legislation in past years had not included such language.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO