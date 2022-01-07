ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time for the press to take Tom Cotton seriously

By Becket Adams, Senior Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalists would do themselves a huge favor if they stopped treating Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas as a right-wing nut job and consider the possibility that he is actually smarter and more reasonable than his critics say. They’d spare themselves an awful lot of embarrassment. The Washington...

Guest
3d ago

How bout some praise here. I for one so happy criminals don’t get anything more when tax payers have to take care of them. I believe in death penalty to a certain extent. Maybe it’d stop the killing of so many innocent lives. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏻

aaarv
2d ago

I would love to see Tom Cotton run for president on the republican ticket. He is young and very intelligent,a veteran and a well versed man.

Jim Schmitt
3d ago

We The People know the FAKE NEWS MEIDA HAS NO CREDIBILITY LEFT...ITS ALL LIES AND PROPAGANDA....LET'S GO BRANDON

