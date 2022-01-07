ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO warns Russia will pay 'heavy price' for further aggression against Ukraine

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

N ATO rejected demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt expansion in Eastern Europe.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave a press conference on Friday in which he ruled out changing NATO's open-door policy, which allows other European countries to join NATO, and withdrawing forces from nations that joined the alliance after 1997.


"NATO will engage in dialogue with Russia on good faith and on substance, but we must also be prepared for the possibility that diplomacy will fail," he said. "Today, ministers stress that any further aggression against Ukraine will have significant consequences and carry a heavy price for Russia."

Russia demanded in December that NATO make those policy changes and warned that it was "not bluffing" on Ukraine. Putin talked with President Joe Biden over the phone in December and said that the West has been ignoring Russia's red lines about NATO involvement in Eastern Europe. He also demanded that NATO reject Ukraine's bid to enter NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to join NATO, but Biden said in July it "remains to be seen" if it meets the criteria.

Stoltenberg said Russia's military buildup near its border with Ukraine has continued despite the West's objections. He referenced Russia's military action against Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 as examples of Russia's willingness to take military action against its neighbors.

"You see this gradual military buildup combined with the threatening rhetoric that if 'you don't do exactly as we say and agree to our demands' that they know are not acceptable," Stoltenberg said. "The capabilities, the military, and the track record — that sends a message that there is a real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe."

