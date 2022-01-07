ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers activate CB Jaire Alexander off the reserve/COVID list

By MK Burgess
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers have activated cornerback Jaire Alexander off of the reserve/COVID list. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions today.

Alexander went on the list on Sunday before the game against the Vikings. Matt LaFleur said in his press conference today Alexander would most likely not play in the season finale against the Lions with only having one day of practice this week.

Community Policy