Setting yourself up for financial success in 2022

Are you making a financial New Year’s resolution this year? In a survey by Fidelity Investments, surveyors found that 43% of Americans making a financial resolution want to save more money, 41% want to pay down debt and 31% want to spend less money. If you’d like to do better financially in one of these or other areas this year, consider changing just one habit! That could be making impulse purchases, having just one income stream, using credit cards just for the points, spending on convenience or not following a budget. A lot of financial health comes down to our habits, so a small adjustment every day can make a huge difference.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO