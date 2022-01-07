ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winn-Dixie offering COVID-19 booster shots for individuals ages 12 and older

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgqkz_0dfn91CM00

A local supermarket chain is offering a COVID-19 booster shot to the public.

Winn-Dixie announced in a news release, in accordance with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), which oversees Winn-Dixie stores, is administering Pfizer booster vaccines to individuals ages 12 and older five months after the completion of their primary series.

Winn-Dixie is also offering moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds an additional Pfizer primary dose vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

In the region, Winn-Dixie has stores in Florida (Tallahassee, Crawfordville, Quincy, Perry, Madison and Monticello) and in Georgia (Bainbridge, Valdosta and Lake Park).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
City
Crawfordville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Madison, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Monticello, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Lake Park, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Southeastern Grocers#Seg#Bainbridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTXL ABC 27 News

FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County, Big Bend region

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. · U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 for guardrail work.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy