Winn-Dixie offering COVID-19 booster shots for individuals ages 12 and older

A local supermarket chain is offering a COVID-19 booster shot to the public.

Winn-Dixie announced in a news release, in accordance with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), which oversees Winn-Dixie stores, is administering Pfizer booster vaccines to individuals ages 12 and older five months after the completion of their primary series.

Winn-Dixie is also offering moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds an additional Pfizer primary dose vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

In the region, Winn-Dixie has stores in Florida (Tallahassee, Crawfordville, Quincy, Perry, Madison and Monticello) and in Georgia (Bainbridge, Valdosta and Lake Park).