Since Caroline Ducharme’s breakout against Notre Dame on Dec. 5, her ascent has been steady over just the course of a few games. It began with a 14-point outburst in the fourth quarter against the Fighting Irish, but nearly all her production came in that one period. Then, Ducharme’s expanded her impact across multiple quarters in UConn’s win over UCLA and she showed a knack for making plays at crucial moments by hitting a 3-pointer just before the half to get the Huskies within two.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO