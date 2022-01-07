ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s CCU and South Alabama men’s basketball game canceled

By Chris Parks
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball program’s upcoming game at South Alabama set for Saturday, Jan. 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the South Alabama basketball program.

The Sun Belt policy states games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.

Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on the overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.

The Chanticleers will be back in action Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET, when they travel to Boone, N.C., to face Appalachian State.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

