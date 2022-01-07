Out of power in Goochland? Here's where you can get help

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Goochland County is providing help to those who remain without power following Monday's snowstorm.

Warming Shelters

Multiple locations are available for county residents to get warm and charge electronic devices.

Goochland YMCA – Open daily for Shower & Power Needs (1800 Dickinson Rd, Goochland, VA 23063)

Goochland YMCA is open to anyone who needs a shower or to charge electronic devices:

Monday - Friday until 5:30 p.m

Saturday from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Sunday Noon -5 p.m.

Non-YMCA members are asked to check-in at the front desk.

Guests will be required to show their ID and sign a guest waiver.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a face-covering

Bring your own towels, toiletries, and chargers

Day and Overnight Shelter: Friday through Saturday morning at Goochland Sports Complex – 1800 Sandy Hook Rd, Goochland, VA 23063)

Open for anyone who needs to charge electronic devices or come get warm. Contact 804-657-2057 by 9 p.m. if you need overnight shelter.

Bring your own cell phone and chargers.

Wear a face covering while in the facility.

Bring toiletries, snacks, and medications.

COVID safety measures are being followed (masks and social distancing)

Animal Assistance:

Fire Company 5 is available for filling water containers daily between 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. through Sunday. Folks will need to bring their own containers to fill with water for their animals.

"Residents with urgent needs resulting from the storm should call 804-657-2057, the county will work to address the needs as quickly and safely as possible," county officials said.