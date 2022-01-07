ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil and Gas Market Update: A Market Full of Surprises | Major Giants Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Suncor Energy

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Oil and Gas Global Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Oil and Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Giants#Cagr#Consumption#Swot#Exxon Mobil Corporation#Bp Plc#Petrochina Co Ltd#Ojsc#Rosneft Oil Company#Engie Sa#Vermilion Energy Inc#S E#Eni S P#Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd#Chevron Corporation#Suncor Energy Inc#Cenovus Energy Inc#Husky Energy Inc#Cnooc Limited
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), BP plc (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS-B), are all trading higher amid tight oil supply and optimism surrounding global demand recovery despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. A drop in the US Dollar has also helped lift oil prices.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
bostonnews.net

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Omega Protein, OLVEA Fish Oils, Austevoll Seafood, Croda, Oceana

The Global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Fishmeal & Fish Oil manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like FMC, Austevoll Seafood, Croda, Oceana, Omega Protein, Nordic Naturals, OLVEA Fish Oils, TripleNine, FF Skagen, Pesquera Diamante SA & Kobyalar.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market Share | Trends | Size Growth | opportunity | Forecast 2028

Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market By Type (Single Rotor, Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing and Hybrid & Nano), By Application (Inspection, Surveying & Mapping and Security & Emergency Response), By Geography, North America (U.S., Canada) South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Trends and Forecast till 2028.
ATLANTA, GA
bostonnews.net

Digital Oilfield (Oil and Gas) - Thematic Research

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Industry Research Report on"Digital Oilfield (Oil and Gas) - Thematic Research" under Services Market Research Report. The report offers a collection of superior Market research, Market analysis, competitive intelligence and Market reports. Digital Oilfields enable oil and gas companies and oilfield service providers to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Digital Freight Brokerage Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nippon Express, Pantos Logistics, SDV

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Freight Brokerage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Freight Brokerage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany),Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland),DB Schenker Logistics (Germany),Panalpina (Switzerland),Nippon Express (Japan),CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),Expeditors International (United States),USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States),SDV (France),DSV (Denmark),Kintetsu World Express (Japan),Agility (Switzerland),Pantos Logistics (South Korea),C.H.Robinson (United States),Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany),Damco (Netherlands).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy