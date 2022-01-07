ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dehydrated Freeze Fruits Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Harmony House Foods, Unilever, Wise Company

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest survey report on Worldwide Dehydrated Freeze Fruits Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Worldwide Dehydrated Freeze Fruits segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match...

www.bostonnews.net

bostonnews.net

Digital Commerce Market to Generate $17.53 Trillion by 2030- Ready to Experience Exponential Growth

The digital commerce market size was valued at $4.21 Trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $17.53 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030. Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination toward mobile &tablets digital commerce software, and rise in need for improved e commerce visibility majorly contribute toward the growth of the market. The growth in use of smart phone with high speed internet has also increased the adoption of e commerce market globally.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Frozen Food Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2027 | Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, General Mills Inc., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company

Frozen Food Market garnered $291.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $404.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers an extensive analysis of the current market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, major market player's analysis, and competitive landscape. Changes in...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Dairy Alternatives Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Rice and Other Sources), Application (Food, Beverages, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and Others), Distribution Channel (Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global dairy alternatives industry was pegged at $13.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $35.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaucer
bostonnews.net

Smart Medical Devices Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Smart Medical Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Smart Medical Devices market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Medical Devices industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Reflective Material Market 2021-26: Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Reflective Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global reflective material market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Reflective materials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market is expected to reach $6.2 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 18%. In this market, STT-MRAM is the largest segment by type, whereas enterprise storage is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand for advanced data storage technologies and shift towards cloud-based services in various industries in the region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Modular Hospital Market looks to expand its size in Overseas Market | Operamed, Gaptek, Cadolto, Block, Karmod

Latest published market study on Modular Hospital Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Modular Hospital space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are ABMSC, Cadolto, Block, Karmod, ZEPPELIN, Cotaplan, Gaptek, ENAK MEDICAL SOLUTIONS, Operamed, ARPA EMC, EIR Healthcare, Mobile Healthcare Facilities.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends | Pepsi, Kellogg, Nestle, Coca-Cola

The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, LOreal SA, Colgate-Palmolive, The Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Company, Nestle, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg A/S, Diageo, Heineken NV, AB InBev, Kweichow Moutai, Keurig Dr Pepper, Campbell Soup Company.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Market to See Thriving Worldwide || Accenture, Wabion, Capgemini

The research reports on "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Market" report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Functional Protein Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2027 | Glanbia Plc., MaxiNutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Company , Shandong sinology health food co., ltd , Herbalife Ltd , NBTY, Inc., and GNC Holdings Inc

The global functional protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global functional protein market is expected to reach a volume of 2,280 kilotons by 2022, according to MRFR.
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Extruded Food Market Is Booming Worldwide | Bag Snacks, Real Deal Snacks, Michel, Calbee

The Global Extruded Food market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Extruded Food manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like Frito-Lay, Real Deal Snacks, Bag Snacks, Michel, Calbee, Kelloggs, Nature's Path, Ralston Foods, Intersnack & Lengdor.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Energy Drink Market to Register CAGR 9.6% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 | Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull, The Coca-Cola Company

Global Energy Drink Market By Type (Alcoholic, Non- Alcoholic); By Product (Organic, Non-Organic, Natural); By End-Users (Teenagers, Adult, Geriatric) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Energy Drink market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Energy Drink market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cognitive Systems Spending Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Attivio, IPsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Cognitive Systems Spending Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cognitive Systems Spending Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cognitive Systems Spending. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Accenture Plc. (Ireland),HP Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Intel Corporation (United states),Attivio (United States),Wipro Limited (India),Cognitive Scale Inc (United states),IPsoft Inc. (United States).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Global Industrial Enzymes Market to Grow with 7.34-GR from 2021-2027, Propelled by Rising Demand for Enzymes from the Food Industry

According to Renub Research report "Industrial Enzymes Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity By Types, Company Analysis" the Global Industrial Enzymes Market is expected to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2027. Enzymes are proteins that catalyze chemical resistance. As such, enzymes have been extensively used to facilitate industrial processes and create products, and these enzymes are referenced as industrial enzymes. Industrial enzymes are also increasing since they are being used in the production of biofuel and biopolymers. Yeast and E. coli of enzyme engineering is a powerful way to obtain large amounts of enzyme for biocatalysis to replace traditional chemical processes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Cloud Managed Services Market projected to reach $139.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.1%

According to a new market research report "Cloud Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Service Type (Managed Business, Managed Network, Managed Security, Managed Infrastructure, and Managed Mobility), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The cloud managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 86.1 billion in 2021 to USD 139.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Cloud managed services, such as mobility services, security services, and data services, are provided to the organizations by MSPs for handling their various business activities. Hence, cloud managed services would ensure organizations are not much involved with the operational failure, maintenance, and breakdown of IT infrastructure. The introduction of cloud technologies has brought down the infrastructure costs of companies in recent years. These services today guarantee organizations hassle-free management of businesses, network, security, data center, and mobility services.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Medical Coding Service Market May See a Big Move | Aviacode, Oracle, Genpact

Latest released the research study on Global Medical Coding Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Medical Coding Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Medical Coding Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are STARTEK Health (United States),Oracle (United States),3M (United States),Aviacode (United States),Maxim Health Information Services (United States),nThrive (United States),Medical Record Associates (United States),Dolbey (United States),Cerner (United States),Genpact (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Milk Protein Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth by 2028| Business Strategy & Forecast | Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, AMCO Proteins, Saputo Inc., Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc

The surge in lactose intolerance cases is estimated to augment the milk protein market in the coming period. The market's report is efficiently analyzed as per MRFR, which provides outlooks for the global markets. By 2025, the global market is predicted to observe a CAGR of 6.1% in the impending period.
bostonnews.net

Men's Toiletries Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Brave Soldier, Koninklijke Philips

Latest released the research study on Global Men's Toiletries Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Men's Toiletries Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Men's Toiletries. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom),Procter & Gamble (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),L'Oreal (France),Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),Johnson & Johnson (Unite States),Colgate-Palmolive (United States),Edgewell Personal Care (United States),Brave Soldier (United States),Baxter of California (United States).
