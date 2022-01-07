ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generics Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sawai Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Apotex, Les Laboratoires Servier

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Generics Global Group of Eight (G8) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Generics Group of Eight (G8) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other...

www.bostonnews.net

MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir shares up as U.S. orders more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron. Shares of Glaxo rose 1% in London and Vir shares climbed 3% in the U.S.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Cyber Security in Financial Services Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | IBM, Airbus, Alien Vault

The Latest research study released by Ample Market Research "Global Cyber Security in Financial Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Experian Information Solutions, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Airbus, AlienVault, etc.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Interposer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the interposer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the interposer market is expected to reach $639.2 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 18%. In this market, 2.5D interposer is the largest segment by product type, whereas ASIC/FPGA is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like presence of large foundries and manufacturing hub for electronic devices.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Shipping Software Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Shipping Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Shipping Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Shipping Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Dairy Alternatives Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Rice and Other Sources), Application (Food, Beverages, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and Others), Distribution Channel (Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global dairy alternatives industry was pegged at $13.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $35.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market size is projected to reach $9,712 million by 2022 from $2,638 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Gasoline direct injection system is an advanced and effective fuel injection technology, which offers many advantages as compared to other gasoline fuel injection technologies with regards to efficiency and specific power. These advantages have been made possible through the common rail technology allowing an injection pressure, which is of higher magnitude as compared with that of conventional Port fuel injection (PFI) engines. Gasoline direct injection also known as Petrol Direct Injection, Direct Petrol Injection, Spark Ignited Direct Injection (SIDI), and Fuel Stratified Injection (FSI) is employed in modern two-Stroke and four-Stroke gasoline engines.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Customer Experience Analytics Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Nokia Networks, Avaya, HP

The Latest research study released by Ample Market Research "Global Customer Experience Analytics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Nokia Networks, Avaya Inc., HP Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, SAS Institute Inc, etc.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Expert View: Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2030, Upcoming Trends, and Industry Size

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product (Membrane Separation, Biological, Sludge, Disinfection, and Others), Process (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), and Application (Industrial and Municipal): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global wastewater treatment equipment industry generated $28.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $41.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Automotive Transceivers Market Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) 2018-2025

The global automotive transceivers market was valued at $4,429.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $7,187.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.The automotive industry have been evolved rapidly since last 30 years as traditional completely mechanical systems have been replaced with the combination of the electronic devices with mechanical systems. Transceivers are the network communication devices used to send and receive the digital signals between various electronic devices to communicate with the electronic control unit (ECU) of the car. By considering the evolution of the cars, more transceivers are being integrated into modern cars which increases the data exchange between ECU and various electronic devices.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Modular Hospital Market looks to expand its size in Overseas Market | Operamed, Gaptek, Cadolto, Block, Karmod

Latest published market study on Modular Hospital Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Modular Hospital space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are ABMSC, Cadolto, Block, Karmod, ZEPPELIN, Cotaplan, Gaptek, ENAK MEDICAL SOLUTIONS, Operamed, ARPA EMC, EIR Healthcare, Mobile Healthcare Facilities.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends | Pepsi, Kellogg, Nestle, Coca-Cola

The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, LOreal SA, Colgate-Palmolive, The Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Company, Nestle, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg A/S, Diageo, Heineken NV, AB InBev, Kweichow Moutai, Keurig Dr Pepper, Campbell Soup Company.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Intelligent Driving Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Dana, Oerlikon, Ford

Latest survey on Global Intelligent Driving Technologies Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Intelligent Driving Technologies to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Intelligent Driving Technologies market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Eaton, GKN, Dana, Oerlikon, Ford, ZF, Continental, Magna International, Borgwarner, Jtekt, AAM.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

Agricultural Equipment Market to Register CAGR 8.02% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2022-2030 | GCO Corporation, Alamo Group Incorporated, Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Company KG

Global Agricultural Equipment Market By Product (Tractors, Harvesters, Planting Equipment, Irrigation & Crop Processing, Spraying Equipment, Hay & Forage Equipment, Others); By Engine Capacity ( 1 to 100 HP, 100 to 200 HP, 201 to 300 HP, 301 to 400 HP, Above 400 HP); By Crop (Grains, Oil Seeds, Fruit & Vegetables, Others); By Application (Post-harvest & Agro Processing, Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation, Plant Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing, Weed Cultivation, Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Agricultural Equipment market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Agricultural Equipment market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Browser Isolation Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | CylancePROTECT, Ericom Shield, Apozy

Latest released the research study on Global Browser Isolation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Browser Isolation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Browser Isolation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ericom Shield (United States),Authentic8 (United States),Cyberinc (United States),CylancePROTECT (United States),Apozy Inc. (United States),Menlo Security (United States),Bromium (United States),Crusoe Security (Israel),Cyberwall (Canada),Cigloo (Israel).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Cognitive Systems Spending Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Attivio, IPsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Cognitive Systems Spending Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cognitive Systems Spending Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cognitive Systems Spending. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Accenture Plc. (Ireland),HP Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Intel Corporation (United states),Attivio (United States),Wipro Limited (India),Cognitive Scale Inc (United states),IPsoft Inc. (United States).
SOFTWARE

