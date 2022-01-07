Tracking-as-a-Service Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

The global automotive transceivers market was valued at $4,429.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $7,187.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.The automotive industry have been evolved rapidly since last 30 years as traditional completely mechanical systems have been replaced with the combination of the electronic devices with mechanical systems. Transceivers are the network communication devices used to send and receive the digital signals between various electronic devices to communicate with the electronic control unit (ECU) of the car. By considering the evolution of the cars, more transceivers are being integrated into modern cars which increases the data exchange between ECU and various electronic devices.

