Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point fire investigated as possible arson

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A house fire that left two people injured Thursday is being investigated as an arson, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. at 2108 Wyatt Ave., Stevens Point. The home was evacuated by the time crews arrived, but two people were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. Residents will likely be displaced for several days.

Crews worked in single-digit temperatures for more than three hours before leaving the scene.

The Point Plover Metro Wire reports that a juvenile is being investigated as a suspect in what appears to be an arson. The child’s age and gender have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

WausauPilot

Overnight fire destroys building on Grand Ave. in Schofield

A building that housed a mortgage company and titling business is a total loss following a fire that broke out late Saturday in Schofield. The blaze was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday at 1030 Grand Ave., a building that historically housed several restaurants – including Mr. Steak and Two Guys from Italy – before being converted into office space.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

23-year-old man dead in Langlade Co. snowmobile crash

One person is dead after a snowmobile crash early Saturday in Langalade County, officials confirmed. Dispatchers received a call just before 2 a.m. Saturday requesting Antigo emergency crews meet a private vehicle en route from the crash scene to Aspirus Langlade Hospital. CPR was being performed while the patient was being transported in the private vehicle, which did meet up with an ambulance en route to the hospital.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

BREAKING: Medical helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash

A medical helicopter was paged Sunday to a snowmobile crash near Boulder Junction that left one person injured. The crash was called in just before 10 a.m. paging rescue crews to a trail north of Dairymens Road in Boulder Junction. That location is near the Dairymen’s Country Club, on Big Crooked Lake, and the Dairymen’s Wolf Lodge, on Wolf Lake.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 10, 2022

Thomas L. Zmuda, age 77, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau. He was born on June 8, 1944, in Stevens Point, son of the late Clarence and Verna (Nugent) Zmuda. He served his country in the US Navy as a pilot, serving on three carriers. On January 28, 1967, he married Patricia Messer in Sun Prairie. She survives.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) — A crash between a fire truck and a semi in southwestern Wisconsin has killed two firefighters, sheriff’s officials said Thursday. The crash happened on Highway 151 in Iowa County about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The northbound fire truck with two Mineral Point firefighters on board was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when it was struck by the semi and caught fire, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
MINERAL POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Firefighters killed in crash with semi on Highway 151

Two firefighters, both from Mineral Point, died early Thursday after the fire truck they were traveling in crashed with a semi trailer tractor, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on Hwy. 151 near mile marker 38. The firefighters...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Jan. 6, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area man sentenced in animal mistreatment case

A Wausau-area man charged in an animal mistreatment case will avoid prison time if he complies with the terms of an agreement and obtains no new criminal charges over the next nine months. William Hannahs, of Eland, was charged in March 2020 after police removed six dogs, including the body...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man indicted on federal drug charges

A 30-year-old Wausau man is facing federal drug charges after he was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in Madison, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. Jacob Ring is charged with two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he distributed the drugs on June 18 and July 15, 2021 and that he possessed methamphetamine for distribution on August 13, 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

