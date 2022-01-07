ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to report of mine collapse in Fayette County

SPRINGHILL TWP, Pa. — Emergency crews have responded to a report of a mine collapse in Fayette County.

According to 911 officials, the call came in just after 3 p.m. Friday for a report of a mine collapse.

This is happening along Springhill Furnace Road in Springhill Township.

According to sources, this is the Laurel Underground Limestone Mine, and initial reports said one man was trapped in the mine.

Channel 11 spoke to a man who previously worked at the mine and is friends with the man who is trapped. He says heavy machinery is driven in and out of the mountainside, and that the roof collapsed approximately 400 feet into the mine, trapping his friend.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw several emergency and rescue vehicles.

Stay with Channel 11 as we continue to monitor this developing story.

