Swindon Town v Manchester City: Confirmed team news

Joe Ironside’s dreams came true as he fired League One Cambridge into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Premier League strugglers Newcastle The 28-year-old striker emulated boyhood hero Alan Shearer at St James’ Park on Saturday when his goal secured a famous 1-0 third round victory and sent the 5,000 travelling fans among a crowd of 51,395 into raptures.Middlesbrough-born Ironside told BBC Sport: “It panned out how I dreamed about it last night. I am proud of every single one of us.Jack & Joe. 🤩 #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/I8EDii1oRZ— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 9, 2022“I have got to...
Comments / 0