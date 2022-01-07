ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Swindon Town v Manchester City: Confirmed team news

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStand-in Manchester City boss Rodolfo Borrell names a strong side against their League Two hosts despite the...

www.bbc.co.uk

dallassun.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Winks says sloppy Spurs made Morecambe tie ‘as difficult as possible’

Harry Winks insists there was no reason to cheer Tottenham’s late FA Cup win over Morecambe and said they were “not good enough”.The League One side – 59 places below Spurs in the football pyramid – were 16 minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in recent memory as Anthony O’Connor’s goal put them in front.Spurs had to send on the big guns and goals from Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane rescued the Premier League side in a 3-1 victory.𝐌 𝐎 𝐓 𝐌.Well played, Harry! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ScqtyyjEb1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2022It was another afternoon where Spurs’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham net three late goals to avoid FA Cup upset against Morecambe

Tottenham needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1 on an afternoon when record signing Tanguy Ndombele was booed off by the home crowd.Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal had the League One side – 59 places below their hosts on the football ladder – dreaming of the most famous result in their history, but a late blitz spared Spurs’ blushes.After Ndombele, who asked to leave the club last summer, angered the home fans by taking an age to leave the field when being substituted –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joe Ironside revels in dream goal after Cambridge stun Newcastle

Joe Ironside’s dreams came true as he fired League One Cambridge into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Premier League strugglers Newcastle The 28-year-old striker emulated boyhood hero Alan Shearer at St James’ Park on Saturday when his goal secured a famous 1-0 third round victory and sent the 5,000 travelling fans among a crowd of 51,395 into raptures.Middlesbrough-born Ironside told BBC Sport: “It panned out how I dreamed about it last night. I am proud of every single one of us.Jack & Joe. 🤩 #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/I8EDii1oRZ— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 9, 2022“I have got to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashley Cole: Police investigate alleged racist abuse of pundit at Swindon FA Cup tie

Police are investigating allegations that racist abuse was directed at former England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night.Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was pitchside as part of ITV’s presentation team for Town’s 4-1 third-round defeat at the County Ground.Supt Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in regards to reports of racial abuse...
SOCIETY

