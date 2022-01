The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments as the pandemic continues. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, since the arrival of the omicron variant, the increase of testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist, the compromise of personal identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO