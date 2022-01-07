ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Tensions rise again against Peru's Las Bambas mine, despite latest deal

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QH0ma_0dfn2jVU00
Felicita Quispe looks on as trucks pass on a highway used by mining firms, in the community of Chumbivilcas, outside of Cusco, Peru October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo

LIMA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said on Friday she would travel again next Friday to an area of frequent protests against MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas copper mine as tensions with community protesters build up once again.

The trip will be Vasquez's third to the area since she was appointed in October, following repeated road blockades that have disrupted Las Bambas' operations.

The Chinese-owned copper mine, which has faced repeated protests since it opened in 2016, is one of the biggest mines in Peru, the world's second largest copper producer where mining is a key source of tax revenue.

In December, protesters from the Chumbivilcas province blocked the road for over a month, forcing it to suspend operations and causing a major problem for the leftist administration of President Pedro Castillo, who has promised to prioritize the demands of marginalized communities.

The Chumbivilcas communities - mostly indigenous citizens of Quechua descent - have repeatedly accused the Chinese company of failing to provide jobs and money to the region, one of the poorest in Peru, despite the vast mineral wealth.

Las Bambas just restarted copper output after Vasquez traveled to Chumbivilcas last month and brokered an agreement onsite to prevent further blockades.

But some Chumbivilcas communities have since said they reject that agreement and called on Vasquez for further negotiations, according to meeting minutes seen by Reuters dated Jan. 6.

Vasquez told reporters she hopes to hear concerns and resolve any social conflict through dialogue.

A group of four communities said they rejected part of the agreement, including a section that commits locals not to pursue further road blockades.

"Having analyzed the agreements, they do not address the proposals and demands of the communities ... and in that sense they do not represent the voice of the people," the meeting minutes said, which called on Vasquez and Castillo to meet with them in person next Friday.

It is unclear if Castillo will attend the meeting. He has generally deferred to Vasquez to handle issues related to Las Bambas.

"The masses also agree that if the President of the Republic does not come, there will be no dialogue and as a result we will launch a protest," the minutes said.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
mining-technology.com

Peru reports a 60% increase in tax revenues from mining

The Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines reported that proceeds from the industry added up to $1.67bn last year. In a new report released by The Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), it was announced that regional and local governments saw an increase of 60% in mining tax revenues in 2021.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

China stainless steel futures jump on supply woes, robust nickel prices

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures surged more than 5% on Tuesday, boosted by tight supply concerns as producers cut production, while strong raw material prices also offered support. "Domestic stainless steel firms are stepping up maintenance in the first quarter, while affected by the Spring Festival...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indonesia considers coal levy as easing of export ban calms markets

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Chinese thermal coal futures fell on Tuesday after Indonesia, the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter, eased a ban on overseas shipments that surprised buyers at the start of the year, alleviating concerns about supply disruptions. The export ban was introduced after state power utility Perusahaan Listrik...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mines#Lima#Peruvian#Mmg Ltd#Chinese#Quechua
Reuters

Spain's November industrial output rises 4.8% y/y

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 4.8% year-on-year in November, official data from the country's national statistics institute (INE) showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.6% in November. Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio, Editing by Inti Landauro. Our Standards: The...
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Las Bambas to restart operations

The giant Las Bambas copper mine has stated that it intends to restart its copper output after operations on the mine were suspended in late December, due to a blockade by local community activists that prevented the mine from transporting its copper production to a seaport. Las Bambas operations manager...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
mining.com

Peru government still far from deal on MMG’s Las Bambas mine restart

Peru’s government is still far from reaching a deal that would ensure the restart of MMG Ltd’s huge Las Bambas copper mine, a community advisor and a government source said on Wednesday, a day before a crucial meeting with local communities whose road blockade derailed the mining company’s operations.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Serbia: Lithium mine opponents block roads in bad weather

Hundreds of people in Serbia spent part of a holiday weekend blocking roads Saturday to protest plans for lithium mining in the Balkan country. The protests came a day after Orthodox Christians in Serbia and many other countries celebrated Christmas. The demonstrations took place in the capital, Belgrade and several other locations. Anti-mine activists have organized weekly gatherings to keep pressure on the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic to scrap the possibility of lithium excavations in western Serbia.Thousands have joined protests in the past and ecology groups have vowed not to stop until the mining proposals are...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Bitcoin crashes and then rises again in latest cryptocurrency twist

Bitcoin has crashed – and then almost instantly risen again, to higher prices than it was before.It is just the latest twist in a difficult start to 2022 for the cryptocurrency, which has plunged dramatically since it hit record highs in November.Bitcoin is already on its longest losing streak since 2018, and experts fear that movements in the future could lead it to drop even further before any possible recovery.On Monday, bitcoin suffered a tough day before a dramatic crash that it took it below $40,000, thought to be an important price for the fortunes of the cryptocurrency. Experts had feared that if bitcoin dropped through that price, it could go into further falls as market confidence continued to wane.In fact, though, the cryptcocurrency went straight back up again, to a higher price than it was before that small crash.The price was at $40,700, dropped to $39,700 within minutes, and was then trading back at above $41,000 just moments later.:: Read the latest on bitcoin in our cryptocurrency live blog here. ::
STOCKS
Reuters

Heathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest airport Heathrow handled 19.4 million passengers in 2021, less than one quarter of pre-pandemic levels and lower than 2020, after Omicron sparked a run of cancellations in December. The airport to the west of London said on Tuesday that at least 600,000 passengers...
WORLD
Reuters

Kazakh president says mining companies must pay higher taxes

ALMATY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Tuesday to extract greater tax revenue from the mining sector which he said was profiting from higher metals prices. The energy-rich Central Asian country, which has just weathered its worst bout of unrest since it gained independence...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy's bond yields rise on political uncertainty; Powell eyed

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy's government bonds underperformed their euro zone peers on Tuesday on growing political uncertainty as markets remained focused on the path of U.S. monetary policy normalisation and surging inflation. The Italian Parliament will convene to choose a new president this month with Premier Mario Draghi...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines is profitable as cargo demand booms, CEO says

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines is profitable and cash positive, underpinned by booming demand for air cargo, its chief executive said on Tuesday. The air freight market has been a rare bright spot for airlines over the past two years, with rates rising due to an online shopping surge and pandemic-linked supply chain disruptions driving demand for cargo space.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

272K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy