Autauga County, AL

Autauga County sheriff: Deputy had little choice in pursuing driver who fled with kids in car

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
PRATTVILLE — The Autauga County deputy who pursued a driver in a high-speed chase that left two young children injured in a wreck knew the children were in the car but had little choice about whether to follow, Sheriff Joe Sedinger said.

The deputy stopped Justin Jefferson, 27, of Valley Grande on an alleged speeding violation Thursday and discovered Jefferson had outstanding warrants from the Prattville Police Department for traffic violations, Sedinger said. The citations included speeding, attempting to elude, driving while having a revoked license and an expired tag, court records show.

"Once we know you have warrants, we can't let you go," Sedinger said. "Our deputy told him that he would have to call somebody to get the children and get the car. That's when he took off."

Jefferson led police on a chase that at times exceeded 115 miles per hour, the sheriff said. Jefferson's Nissan Maxima clipped a pickup truck in Autaugaville and then crashed into two parked cars.

So, why chase a vehicle with two young children inside over traffic tickets?

"Why did he run with two small children in the car? Why was he going 88 down Highway 14 with two small children in the car?" Sedinger said, of what the deputy saw on Highway 14 east of Autaugaville. "Our deputy saw him pass on a double yellow line and turned around and paced him at 88 miles per hour He pulled over, our deputy saw the children in the car."

A Prattville officer was heading to the stop to take Jefferson into custody. The deputy was driving a marked Sheriff's Office pickup truck. Whether to continue a chase or back off is handled on a case-by-case basis, Sedinger said, but he said the deputy acted properly in deciding to pursue.

"At that point we didn't know if he was supposed to have the children or not, we didn't know if he had dope in the car," Sedinger said. "Why did he run?"

Jefferson was in the Autauga Metro Jail Friday afternoon facing two felony assault charges, felony attempting to elude and traffic citations from the sheriff's office, records showed. The assault charges relate to the injuries the children suffered, he said.

A review of records Friday showed that Jefferson doesn't yet have an attorney.

On the scene just after the wreck, Sedinger said there was no way deputies involved in the chase could have known children were in the car. The scene was chaotic with the children being taken to a Montgomery hospital by helicopter.

Sedinger said Friday that at the time he made that comment, he was unaware of the initial traffic stop.

Jefferson is the father of the 5-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl who were in the car, Sedinger said. The boy was treated and released from the hospital emergency room and the girl was transferred to Childrens Hospital in Birmingham with a broken eye socket. She is expected to need facial reconstructive surgery, he said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

