Crestview, FL

Crestview road closure set due to utility work

By Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1e7Y_0dfn1whU00

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The city's Public Works Department has announced that Phillips Drive will be closed to thru traffic on Tuesday while the water and sewer departments perform utility work at 122 Phillips Drive.

Houses at 120 to 125 Phillips Drive will be inside the work zone.

The closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“Please plan accordingly,” said Assistant Public Works Director Carlos Jones.

Residents with questions or concerns may call Vincent Knecht or Joseph Carr at Public Works at 850-682-6132, ext.107 or 112.

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

