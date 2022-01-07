ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Commissioner says redistricting impacts more than Summerville

By George Eskola
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s new political map is in limbo tonight.

As we first told you State Senator Max Burns says he cannot support the map.

This after residents of Summerville raised opposition to having the neighborhood carved into two other districts.

But Commissioner Alvin Mason say his district would be impacted if Summerville is not redistricted.

“There was one map, in particular map 3 to keep Summerville,. and Forest Hills together, I was going to lose seven of my current subdivisions, and gain five new ones, all for trying to balance this out,” said Commissioner Mason.

Because of growth, District 3 has five thousand residents that will need to be placed into other districts to comply with state law.

