The Lumineers tease new song debut for upcoming 'Tonight Show' performance
By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
4 days ago
The Lumineers will be making late-night TV a bit brighter next week. The "Ho Hey" outfit is performing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, January 13. In a tweet announcing the appearance,...
Kane Brown has new music on the way in 2022, and the singer-songwriter gave fans an early listen to a new song, “Whiskey Sour,” which will release Jan. 14. “I love getting to sing other people’s stories!” Brown captioned an Instagram video of himself singing the new track on Dec. 26.
Sweden’s Avatar have released a new song, “Cruel and Unusual.”. “It feels self-evident. Violent thoughts channeled through violent riffs, demented thoughts driven by a sick groove. It’s simply a very sexy song.”. Listen below.
Carly Pearce will be kicking off 2022 in style, by making her first-ever appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’. Pearce took to her official Instagram account to share the news, writing: “Well this is a total BUCKET LIST moment! Y’all tune in this MONDAY, January 3rd!!”. Her post included two diamond emojis, hinting that she is set to make her television debut of her hit song “Diamondback.” Diamondback is the lead single on Pearce’s latest album, which is a full-length version of her 29 EP project. Pearce co-wrote the song with her longtime friend and fellow country music star Kelsea Ballerini.
Dave Mustaine sent a Cameo to one lucky fan to tease Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. Even though Mustaine has released clips from his time in the studio during writing and recording sessions, the Cameo is the first audio clip from The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. After playing 12 seconds of “Life in Hell” Mustaine added, “I think that makes you the first person in the outside world — outside of the studio and the band and my family — that’s heard any music from the new record,”. Megadeth’s fans have been looking forward to The Sick, The Dying and The Dead for years since the band’s last album Dystopia was released in 2016. Earlier this year Mustaine started using Cameo, a video app fans can use to send personalized messages featuring their favorite celebrities, to keep fans updated on the status of the album. In one of the last updates Mustaine mentioned that the The Sick, The Dying and The Dead is near completion and will be released in Spring 2022. The album is a tour of, not only human history, but Megadeth’s history as well. It combines archived riffs and brand new ones with the main theme of the album focusing on pandemics throughout human history. Inspired by sickness and plagues with a focus on the bubonic plague from centuries ago, the album also touches on other worldwide pandemics such as the swine flu and covid. During an interview with American Songwriter back in November, Mustaine described the album as “a historical journey of how the plague started and where it went, starting with rats on ships carrying the disease, coming ashore in Sicily,”. Mustaine also added that some of his favorite archived riffs are from ”The Threat is Real,” “Holy Wars”, and “The Punishment Due”.
Not more than a year before, the R&B songbird dropped one of her critically acclaimed EP, 'Heaux Tales'. Jazmine Sullivan, now 34-years old, have reawakened her fans after teasing her new music for two days in the past week. The singer is expected to reclaim her control over the genre...
January 5, 2022 – Last night, rising superstar Yola gave a sultry, powerhouse performance of her disco-infused break-up single “Dancing Away In Tears” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, making this the television debut of the new single from her GRAMMY nominated album Stand For Myself. The Black British singer-songwriter is currently nominated for Best Americana Album for Stand For Myself and Best American Roots Song for “Diamond Studded Shoes,” making her a six-time GRAMMY nominee.
Brooklyn-based musician and producer Guy Blue – real name Jack Ladd – has a fairly busy year ahead. His debut EP Arms Wide is set to drop in June, but first, he’s kicking off his January by unveiling the first track to be taken from the collection called “No Vision”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.
Are we about to get some more new Korn music? It appears so, as the band's website now leads fans to a percussive tease for what appears to be associated with a new song (potentially titled "Now"). Fans visiting the website are greeted with a darkened screen featuring tree branches...
Muse has always done a great job blending their sci-fi space opera-type sound with straightforward rock and iconic, driving riffs. Now the band is teasing a new single called "Won't Stand Down" and it seems they've decided to go down a much heavier path. A livestream from Muse's Instagram over the holidays (and captured by Twitter user @AgitatedFury) showcases the song moving along at a pretty chunky pace right up until one hell of a crunchy breakdown.
Gunna is has teased a new track and accompanying visuals to his Instagram earlier this week. In the sample, fans can hear Future and Young Thug featured on the song, giving them a taste of what to expect for his forthcoming album Drip Season 4. The 28-year-old rapper gave fans a nearly one minute teaser clip of the track which shows the WUNNAartist decked out in chains and a red and white ensemble partying it up in a mansion with friends. Gunna shows off his success with a slew of iced-out rings and jewelry and a backward visor.
Two days before Christmas, The Divine Comedy (the orchestral-pop project of Northern Irish singer/songwriter/composer Neil Hannon) shared a new song, “Home For the Holidays.” It will be featured on their forthcoming compilation Charmed Life - The Best of the Divine Comedy, which is due out on February 4, 2022. On New Year’s Eve, the band performed their 1996 song “Something For the Weekend” on The Graham Norton Show. Listen to “Home For the Holidays” and watch the live performance below.
Lady A have released a lyric video for their brand new single "What A Song Can Do", which is the title track to the group's forthcoming studio album. Charles Kelley had this to say about the son,g "We have been overfilled with gratitude after releasing this album and we don't take it lightly that after eight albums our music still resonates with so many people.
Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have released a new single, “Paranormalium.”. “Paranormalium” will serve as the opening track on Voivod’s upcoming studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain checked in with the following comment...
Jimmy performs a tiny song to warn people on TikTok not to stick garlic cloves up their nose. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more...
Put on your sleuthing cap” Korn may have just teased a new single, possibly titled “Now.” Is there a connection to their upcoming album Requiem?. Fans who visit Korn’s website have been greeted by six hands, each squeezing a heart-shaped face. They rotate atop an image of tree branches obscuring the moonlight. While most of the hands are in fuzzy black and white, two of the hands can be seen in color —one in blue and another in purple.
This is the final week of rollout for Cordae's sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View, which is set to release Friday (Jan. 14). Along with three promotional singles, a cover announcement, a preparatory freestyle inspired by Kendrick Lamar and a tour announcement, Cordae released the album's tracklist yesterday (Jan. 10), revealing tons of high-profile features and producers for the project.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for the release of her fifth studio album. The 22-year-old singer and actress discussed the album and the hidden clues she's left for fans during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Carpenter told host Jimmy Fallon that she's...
Fresh off unveiling the tracklist for his upcoming new album From a Birds Eye View, Cordae paid a visit to The Tonight Show for a memorable medley performance and an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. For the performance, which you can catch via the video up top, the Grammy-nominated Hi-Level...
Sometimes you have to break up to break out, and that’s exactly what rising star GAYLE has done. Her most recent single, the viral “abcdefu,” is a rocking anthem about the aftermath of a breakup. The song’s fun “idgaf” attitude was the breakout hit GAYLE needed to put her on the global stage.
In the wee early hours on Tuesday morning (January 4), Carly Pearce took the stage on the late-night television show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and performed her tune “Diamondback,” from her 2021 album, 29: Written in Stone. Ahead of the performance, the show’s host Jimmy Fallon...
Comments / 0