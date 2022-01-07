"We're Not Playing Champions League!", "What Injury Crisis?" - Several Man City Fans React to Rodolfo Borrell's Starting XI to Face Swindon Town in FA Cup

The Premier League champions will come up against Ben Garner's side at the County ground days after a massive COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble, which saw seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff members enter isolation ahead of the tie.

In the absence of head coach Pep Guardiola and assistant manager Juanma Lillo, Rodolfo Borrell will lead out the Sky Blues in their opening game of the FA Cup campaign against League Two side Swindon Town.

Despite having a series of academy players in the matchday squad, Borrell has named a very strong starting XI for the tie, with Cole Palmer the closest link to the academy amongst a series of other first-team regulars.

A series of Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the chosen lineup, with many amazed by some of the names in the starting XI after it was widely thought that a number of young players could be in line to start.

Many were also keen to point out that more academy players should have been given a run out from the off ahead of what could be a pivotal clash with Chelsea in the Premier League title race next weekend.

