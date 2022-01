With a statement win last week, the Bengals are going to the playoffs. They can’t get a bye with Kansas City’s win Saturday afternoon, but they can still play for seeding. However, with early week announcements that quarterback Joe Burrow would sit this one out, it looks like that’s not a huge priority for the Bengals. They’re in, and they need to be sure they’re healthy.

