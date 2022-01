The Indianapolis Colts laid a giant egg on Sunday with a chance to reach the playoffs, and the social media trolls couldn’t jump on them fast enough. The Colts controlled their own destiny heading into Week 18. All they had to do was beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, and they could not get it done despite being more than a two-touchdown favorite. The Jags controlled the game from the start thanks in part to Carson Wentz playing one of his worst games of the season. Jacksonville cruised to a comfortable 26-11 win, eliminating the Colts from the postseason.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO