Josh Giddey to join crypto gaming world

By Steven Deare
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Australian NBA star Josh Giddey has joined the growing ranks of professional athletes dabbling in cryptocurrency and will help develop digital fashion items for gamers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder rookie will let his image be used for unique digital outfits or items gamers can buy and add to their on-screen character.

These items are a type of non-fungible token - unique digital assets which can be traded through cryptocurrency.

The 19-year-old basketballer is working with Singaporean group Crypto Gaming United.

Giddey said they were discussing many ideas and he couldn't wait to bring them to life.

The value of the contract has not been revealed.

The company offers online multiplayer games and encourages users to cultivate and trade characters.

Players can reap rewards in cryptocurrency and convert it to real money.

However, the value of cryptocurrencies can rise and fall at short notice, meaning the size of the reward is often uncertain.

Giddey recently became the youngest player in NBA history to notch a triple double (double figures in three statistical categories in one game).

Cryptocurrency providers are paying a host of athletes to endorse their services, eager to attract young, tech-savvy customers.

NBA stars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, along with NFL great Tom Brady, are among those signed.

RELATED PEOPLE
