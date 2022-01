CES 2022 is packed with wearable tech companies that are betting that consumers want to continuously track their health metrics, 24/7. That’s one reason that competition in the smart ring space is heating up. Movano introduced its flagship product — the Movano Ring — earlier this week in Las Vegas. What remains unclear is how much it will cost. If the price point, which is expected to be announced later this year, is substantially less than the Oura Ring, the new company could become an extremely attractive option for health enthusiasts looking to buy their first smart ring. The Oura Ring costs nearly $400 and requires a subscription ($6 per month) to use all its features.

