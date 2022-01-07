ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Spice it up: chili competition to be held in Clearfield County

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa ( WTAJ ) – What better this winter than to have a nice bowl of chili? Well, Eureka Event Venue and Visit Clearfield County are partnering up for their 1st annual chili bowl competition.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eureka in downtown Houtzdale head down to try out or share your chili with the community. Admission will be five dollars for all ages and you’ll have free reign to taste test all the chili that’s to offer.

The event is expected to bring over 10 chili contestants who will compete for three different awards, as well as helping support the PA Wounded Warriors. All this happens while being judged by Pat Domico, founder of Squirrel Tails for Trout.

Squirrel Tails for Trout host annual stocking at Susquehanna river

There will be three awards available for best chili:

  • Best Chili Restaurant division
  • Best Clili Home Cooked
  • Humanitarian Award

The humanitarian award will go to the participant who collects the most funds for the PA Wounded Warrior Project. Containers will be available for attendees to donate to who they believe made the best chili.

In addition to chili other foods such as hot dogs, sloppy joes, and more will be available. There will also be six local alcohol vendors set up for attendees to sample or purchase drinks, as long they are 21 or older.

“We are really excited to start a major event like this in the Houtzdale area,” Eureka Event Venue owner Josh Berndt said. “Our community deserves to be noticed for the changes and accomplishments we are making as we revitalize the downtown, and we believe holding events like this will help get the word out and give an awareness of what Houtzdale has to offer.”

For more information about purchasing tickets or becoming a vendor, contact Visit Clearfield County via phone at 814-765-5734 or via email at ccrta@visitclearfieldcounty.org

