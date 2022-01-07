Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend bar shooting in Topeka. Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Topeka Police officer was flagged down by the staff of 45th Street Bar, 4601 SW Topeka Blvd. about a disturbance occurring inside. As the officer pulled into the bar, he observed numerous patrons running out of the business and yelling, “Shots fired," according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO