Premier League

Swindon Town v Manchester City Live Commentary, 07/01/2022

goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's City who'll be in the fourth round draw then, while Swindon's FA Cup adventure ends for the season. That's all for now. Goodbye!. City will be pleased with their outing in Guardiola's absence. They...

www.goal.com

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashley Cole: Police investigate alleged racist abuse of pundit at Swindon FA Cup tie

Police are investigating allegations that racist abuse was directed at former England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night.Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was pitchside as part of ITV’s presentation team for Town’s 4-1 third-round defeat at the County Ground.Supt Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in regards to reports of racial abuse...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Swindon Town V#English
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clash

Police are investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at former England star Ashley Cole during an FA Cup third round tie.Cole, who played for Arsenal and Chelsea during a lengthy top flight career, was part of the ITV broadcast team for the Swindon Town and Manchester City match.Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City eased past League Two Swindon 4-1 during Friday’s game at the County Ground.Swindon Town condemned the abuse, apologised to Cole and said the club was working with Wiltshire Police to bring those responsible to justice.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe in FA Cup 2022

With a great closing of the match, Tottenham reacts, avoids surprises and ends up eliminating Morecambe at home, a team that competed very well in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 8:51 AM7 hours ago. Tottenham, to show their power. On the other hand, Antonio Conte stressed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

