Driving after the storm in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Winter in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan means plenty of snow, which can mean dangerous road conditions.

While snow does slow things down, Michigan, especially the U.P., rarely comes to a stop when the inches start to pile up.

According to the National Weather Service, snow totals for Wednesday totaled close to 2 feet in parts of Marquette County. By the time clouds moved out Friday morning, the total snow was observed over 24 inches. Strong winds caused high drifts in some places. Crews from WJMN, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Marquette, saw drifts approximately 3 feet high in Negaunee.

The National Weather Service provided snow totals from Wednesday.

Dozens of schools were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday but by Friday morning, cars and buses were rolling again.

Main roads like US-41 had snow cleared down to the pavement, but the Michigan Department of Transportation and other local road crews continue clearing and treating other routes. You can check road conditions and look for incidents before you leave home through MDOT’s traffic cameras .

The video above shows what a drive from Negaunee to Marquette Township looked like on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police also have some helpful winter driving reminders .

The National Highway Traffic Safety Admistration has put together resources for preparing yourself and your vehicle for winter driving emergencies.

Find Storm Team 8’s full weather forecast anytime here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.