Man charged with burglary after allegedly stealing TV Christmas day

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Flomaton Police arrested a man for a theft that happened Christmas day in Escambia County.

Richard Newcomer, was charged with the Crime of Burglary in the Third Degree after he turned himself in to officers Jan 4., according to a post from the Flomaton Police Department.

Newcomer, a Florida Native, was shown on security footage allegedly entering the victim’s garage, taking their TV and placing it into his car .

Newcomer was also wanted by another agency, according to the post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.