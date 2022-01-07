ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga thanks Palm Springs International Film Festival for Icon Award amid cancelation of gala

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

The Palm Springs International Film Awards were canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over COVID-19.

But that didn't stop Lady Gag from receiving the Icon Award for her performance in House of Gucci.

The pop star and Oscar nominated actress for A Star Is Born had been slated to accept the award, along with her fellow honorees, during the gala that was supposed to be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkQTP_0dfmvBGh00
Honored: Lady Gaga, 35, accepted the Icon Award for the Palm Springs International Film Awards at home due to the cancelation of the annual gala due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to the cancelation of the annual ceremony, Gaga (born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) took to her Instagram page to thank those involved in the arts.

'Thank you so much to the #palmspringsfilmawards for the Icon Award,' she wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding trophy all decked out in what appears to be a white gown.

'I dedicate this to all the beautiful communities who have come together for years to support a shared vision for kindness and bravery in the art of life.

'We deconstructed iconography with a repetition of images that were broken— many individuals, and not just singular stories, but many stories of the lives of real people who deserve love and liberation. My icon is a mirror. My icon is you. #psiff2022'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1ct0_0dfmvBGh00
Her Star is born: Gaga received high praise and accolades for her performance in the musical drama film A Star Is Born (2018).which nearned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Gaga; Lady Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Shallow

The Born This Way star's gown was a mix of edgy and elegance, with its conservative use of fabric, which helped showcase more of her upper body.

The section around her chest appeared to have an image of animal that was adorned with an array of sparkling gems.

With the award in hand, Gaga looked straight into the camera with her dyed platinum blonde tresses pulled back off her face, with the exception of s few strands of hair she left dangling around the side of her face, and a part in the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OErzz_0dfmvBGh00
Latest film role: Most recently, the New York City native has received praise for her role in the biographical crime drama House Of Gucci (2021), which was directed by Ridley Scott; the artist is pictured at the UK premiere on November 9, 2021

The Palm Springs Film Awards ceremony was scheduled for January 6, and the festival was to be held from January 7 through 17; all of which were scrapped due to health and safety concerns surrounding the recent surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Among the other artists to be honored at the PSIFF included Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman, Belfast (Vanguard Award) presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and Belfast cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award); King Richard (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to cast members Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn; Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress), according to Deadline.

Last year's festival and awards show were also canceled due to the pandemic.

