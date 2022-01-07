ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Infant, woman dead in expressway crash after suspect flees officers in Gary

By Andy Koval, Dana Rebik
 3 days ago

GARY, Ind. – An infant and a 20-year-old Matteson woman died Friday morning in an expressway crash after the driver fled police, authorities said.

At around 11:30 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s officers attempted to stop a driver who was allegedly traveling at a high-rate of speed and disregarded a traffic signal near 25th and Broadway in Gary.

Police said the driver, later identified as Eric White, 20, refused to stop and fled southbound toward Broadway and I-80/94. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said officers lost sight of the vehicle and the driver ended up swerving in and out of traffic on I-80/94.

At some point, the vehicle, a black Audi, struck the rear end of a semi-truck near Colfax Street.

Police said a 20-year-old woman, of Matteson, was killed and an infant, who was in a car seat, was also killed.

The male driver was transported to an area hospital with head injuries. After the crash, police said the same driver was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s officers in November following another vehicle pursuit.

Multiple charges are pending.

Robinseggblue
2d ago

As they should..............he was a problem in November. The Family should sue everybody involved in this animal's freedom. Never should've been able to drive after he ran over his Girlfriend in November. RIP Mom & Baby.

24
Crow T
2d ago

So he could have done the smart thing and pulled over. NO. Have to speed off and endangered everyone else. Now he has some real serious charges he gets to deal with. Plus he gets to live with the thought of the two lives he took. Hope he enjoys the consequences of his actions.🤨

10
Jane Halvorson
2d ago

He deserves to be charged with vehicular manslaughter. Poor mom and baby.

