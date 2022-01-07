ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecca, CA

Mecca man charged with killing woman trying to help burro near MoVal

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5qPI_0dfmu51N00

A 55-year-old motorist who allegedly struck and killed a woman trying to help an injured wild burro just north of Moreno Valley was charged today with second-degree murder.

Martin Joel Ramirez-Hernandez, 55, of Mecca is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

The crash happened on the night of Dec. 15 on Redlands Boulevard, north of Ironwood Avenue, in Moreno Valley.

Deputies arrived and found three vehicles involved in the wreck, a white 2013 Toyota Corolla, a silver 2007 Chevy TrailBlazer, and an overturned silver 2007 Nissan Altima.

Investigators determined that there were two separate crashes. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that the Toyota was traveling southbound on Redlands Boulevard when it struck and killed a donkey crossing the road near the intersection with Juniper Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota moved his vehicle from the roadway and was in the process of calling for assistance when the driver of the Chevy, identified as Jacqueline Morgan, 52, of Moreno Valley, angled her vehicle in front of the donkey in an apparent attempt to prevent a secondary collision.

Morgan exited her vehicle and was standing near the driver’s side door when she was struck by the Nissan, according to the Sheriff's Dept. Upon impact, the Nissan pushed the Chevy into the parked Toyota, then careened across the roadway where it overturned in a nearby drainage ditch.

Deputies found Morgan unresponsive in the roadway. She was transported to the hospital with major injuries and was pronounced dead a few days later.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured during the traffic collision and remained on-scene to cooperate with the investigation.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Ramirez-Hernandez, was found trapped inside of the passenger compartment. He was extricated and taken to the hospital with major but non-life-threatening injuries. Additional information led to his arrest on Jan. 5 at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center, according to the Sheriff's Dept.

Ramirez-Hernandez was held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $1 million bail.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Jonathan Glass of the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6727 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099.

Persons who wish to report criminal activity and wish to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or 800-47-DRUGS (800-473-7847). You can also leave anonymous information on the Sheriff's Dept. Crime Tips Online Form .

The post Mecca man charged with killing woman trying to help burro near MoVal appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Psych exams ordered for man accused of beating 78-year-old to death during home invasion robbery

A judge today ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine the mental competency of a 20-year-old probationer accused of beating a 78-year-old Riverside woman to death during a home invasion robbery. Sixto Jesus Garcia Pena of Palm Springs was arrested last January following a Riverside police investigation into the slaying of Denise Irene Wong.  Pena is The post Psych exams ordered for man accused of beating 78-year-old to death during home invasion robbery appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person found dead on La Quinta Cove road; officials say death is not suspicious

A police investigation is underway in La Quinta. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff Department confirms that one person is dead but says that foul play is not suspected in this case. There are no suspects. Roads are closed near Avenida Villa at Sonora and Calle Durango in the Cove area of the city. The post Person found dead on La Quinta Cove road; officials say death is not suspicious appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound

A man is hospitalized and receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Indio Police Department. Officers got a call from a resident about a gunshot wound victim at the 46500 block of Vargas Road just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Fire officials responded to the scene and transported the victim The post Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stolen car causes multi-vehicle crash on El Paseo

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash involving four vehicles in Palm Desert Sunday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2:30 p.m. on El Paseo and Ocotillo Drive. Officials have confirmed the crash was caused by a stolen vehicles being driven by 3 juveniles, whose ages have not yet been released. They were The post Stolen car causes multi-vehicle crash on El Paseo appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mecca, CA
Mecca, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Five injuries in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Coachella Monday night. The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m. According to Cal Fire, one person suffered serious injuries, another had moderate injuries, and three sustained minor injuries. Our crew at the scene spotted a helicopter arrive The post Five injuries in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Man defense says is responsible for murders takes the witness stand

Court is back in session in Indio Monday in the trial for Jose Larin-Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs nearly three years ago. The defense has argued that another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the murders. Olvera is on the witness stand today. You can follow live court updates The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Man defense says is responsible for murders takes the witness stand appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle on its side after a crash under SR 86 overpass Coachella

A crash has left a vehicle on its side in Coachella Monday night. The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m. Details on the crash, including whether there were any injuries, remain limited. Our crew at the scene did see a helicopter land nearby. Stay with News The post Vehicle on its side after a crash under SR 86 overpass Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mecca man arrested in connection with deadly crash in Moreno Valley

A 55-year-old Mecca resident has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Moreno Valley last month. The crash happened on the night of Dec. 15 on Redlands Boulevard, north of Ironwood Avenue, in Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived and found three vehicles involved in the wreck, a white 2013 Toyota Corolla, a silver 2007 The post Mecca man arrested in connection with deadly crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burro#Nissan Vehicles#Crime Stoppers#Chevy#The Sheriff S Dept
KESQ News Channel 3

Family seeks justice for Montel Robinson, man killed in Indio stabbing

The sisters of Montel Robinson, 30, are seeking justice for their little brother. Robinson was killed after being stabbed on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021 at Miles Ave Park in Indio. “It felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest, literally,” said his sister Saundra Mendez. A son, a brother, a father– taken too The post Family seeks justice for Montel Robinson, man killed in Indio stabbing appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect in deadly stabbing at Indio park arrested

The Indio police have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a man at an Indio park. The stabbing happened on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021 at Miles Ave Park. Officers said they arrived at the scene and found a man with a stab wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. The post Suspect in deadly stabbing at Indio park arrested appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 4,364 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, & 0 deaths over the weekend

Hospitalizations Riverside County's COVID hospitalizations saw a big increase over the weekend. Since the county's last report on Friday, there have been an additional 95 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 886 hospitalizations. According to the county, unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021 It's The post Riverside County reports 4,364 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, & 0 deaths over the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person hospitalized with serious injuries in Palm Desert crash

A crash in Palm Desert led to one person being rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash was reported at 6:58 a.m. in the 38000 block of Washington Street, north of Varner Road. CAL FIRE crews arrived and the scene and found a person trapped inside the vehicle. The person The post One person hospitalized with serious injuries in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Toyota
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue underway in Palm Springs

Firefighters were working today to assist an injured hiker in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Fire Department responded shortly after noon to the report of an injured woman in the Tahquitz Falls area. The Palm Springs Police Department also responded, and a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter was called to the scene for potential aerial transportation. The post Hiker rescue underway in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspects wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at Cabazon store

Police are looking for three suspected wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Cabazon. The robbery happened Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m. at a business on the 48000 block of Seminole Drive. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, three male suspects entered the business and took property by breaking several The post Suspects wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at Cabazon store appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint

A News Channel 3 I-Team update on the ongoing battle between two Indio police unions and department leadership. News Channel 3 obtained a memo from Indio City Manager Bryan Montgomery to all department personnel following up on a story we first aired in December, that the Riverside County District Attorney's office public integrity unit was The post Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

The Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial resumed on Thursday, Jan. 6th. Court has been in recess for several weeks during the winter holidays. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly three years ago. On Thursday, the court The post Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Testimony continues Thursday in trial of quadruple-murder suspect

Prosecution testimony will continue Thursday in the trial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs three years ago. Jose Larin-Garcia, 22, is charged with four counts of murder stemming from the February 2019 shootings in which the victims, ages 17 to 25, were found dead at two separate The post Testimony continues Thursday in trial of quadruple-murder suspect appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crash shuts down road south of Coachella Valley Preserve

First responders are at the scene of a car crash in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 4:04 p.m. near the intersection of Ramon Road and Washington Street, south of the Coachella Valley Preserve. CAL FIRE confirmed that there are two patients. No word on the severity of injuries, however, The post Crash shuts down road south of Coachella Valley Preserve appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Victim in 1994 Thousand Palms cold case death identified through forensic genealogy

The victim of a cold case death in Thousand Palms dating back to 1994 has been identified through the use of forensic genealogy, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced. According to the DA's office, the case dates back to Oct. 24, 1994, that's when the body of an elderly woman was found partially buried The post Victim in 1994 Thousand Palms cold case death identified through forensic genealogy appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Fire Department dispatched to almost 200K Incidents in 2021

The volume of dispatches for the Riverside County Fire Department jumped by almost 10% in 2021 compared to the year before, according to a report released today. The department released its "Year in Review'' summary to show the total calls and where the busiest locations of the county were in 2021. According to officials, the The post Riverside County Fire Department dispatched to almost 200K Incidents in 2021 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy