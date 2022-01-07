What’s Next For Omicron COVID Variant – Epidemiologist Fred Brown Explains

Although the omicron variant is spreading like wildfire through the United States, some scientists have cautiously expressed cautious hope that its emergence could still mark the beginning of the pandemic's end. Perhaps it will mark the moment that COVID-19 becomes an endemic (as opposed to pandemic) virus like influenza; or, it could be auspicious that infected patients seem to get less sick than they would have from other strains.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO