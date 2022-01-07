What’s Next For Omicron COVID Variant – Epidemiologist Fred Brown Explains

A scientist who reported the existence of a new Covid variant that combines characteristics of Delta and Omicron has insisted his findings are accurate after experts dismissed them as the result of laboratory samples becoming contaminated. Dr Leonidos Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, told the Cypriot channel Sigma TV that he and his colleagues have identified 25 cases of the so-called “Deltacron” variant, which has resulted in hospitalisation in 11 cases, and have submitted their data to the GISAID global database.The announcement caused concern over the weekend after it trended on social media,...
