This massive air fryer oven is $70 off at Best Buy today

Air fryers are all the rage right now, and for good reason. They're compact, healthier than traditional frying, and have a wide range of options depending on what you want to make. This Bella Pro Series 6-quart air fryer is perfect for big events. The 6-quart capacity allows you to cook up to 5 pounds of food at a time. There are also more options on this air fryer than some of the competition, including six preset cooking programs: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or crisp to get those fries perfect every time. Plus, the digital touchscreen allows you to adjust the temperature anywhere from 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit so you can accommodate a variety of recipes. Right now you can take 55% off this crowd-pleasing digital air fryer and bring it home for just $45 at Best Buy.

