Cheap Trick to perform during Ravens vs Steelers halftime

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers game at M & T Bank Stadium will feature a performance by some Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Cheap Trick will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick...

