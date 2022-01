Freezing rain has arrived in the Lehigh Valley and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected on Sunday putting the region under a winter weather advisory through 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory covers Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Morris counties in New Jersey.

