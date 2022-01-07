Muse dropping new single “Won't Stand Down” next week

It’s officially after After Hours. The Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday, January 7. The musician had been teasing the new project for months, ever since declaring “the dawn is coming” at this past May’s Billboard Music Awards and later releasing the single “Take My Breath” in August. Now, the pop star, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, has followed up with a minute-long trailer for Dawn FM, a radio-inspired album that seems to keep with the cinematic inspirations for his 2020 blockbuster, After Hours. The clip shows the Weeknd crashing a car, being kidnapped by mysterious cloaked figures, and getting taken somewhere eerie. We also get a glimpse of an aged Weeknd and of a new all-black leather suit, which we can only hope is this era’s uniform. “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM,” says a voice at the end of the video. “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO