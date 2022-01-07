County Executive Olszewski announces distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits, county testing expansion
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced updates on Baltimore County’s ongoing efforts to expand access to COVID-19 testing, including plans for the distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID tests for residents and the expansion of county-run testing sites. “Expanding Baltimore County’s testing availability will...www.nottinghammd.com
Comments / 0