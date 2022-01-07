ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Disturbed's David Draiman shouts-out Plush & The Warning for giving him “hope” for rock

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t tell David Draiman that rock is dead. In a tweet Friday, the Disturbed frontman shouted-out the bands Plush and The Warning for giving him “hope” for rock’s future. “Young powerful women playing real instruments and writing and playing songs the entire...

