Florida State

The expanding vision of Everglades restoration: a tool to fight climate change in South Florida

By Alex Harris
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Florida’s battle against climate change, the Everglades are among the primary victims at risk from rising seas — but could also prove a powerful tool to slow global warming and protect South Florida from future flooding. Activists, government officials and politicians plan to discuss the complicated,...

eenews.net

Fight heats up to protect Everglades, Big Cypress

The National Park Service faces growing pressure to block any additional oil exploration in Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve, posing one of the first major tests for Chuck Sams, the agency’s new director. In a letter to Sams and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Retiring Florida parks director Eric Draper ranks climate change as a major threat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Do you have a Florida bucket list? I do, and every new year is a chance to check my progress. I crossed another item off it the other day when I stopped in at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. I was there to see Lucifer. The 210-acre state park in Citrus County features […] The post Retiring Florida parks director Eric Draper ranks climate change as a major threat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

What climate change means for Florida strawberry farmers

Florida’s strawberry harvest is underway. Farmers are facing challenges due to climate change, but researchers are trying to help them adapt. Vance Whitaker grows strawberries for a living, but he’s not a farmer. He’s an associate professor of plant breeding at the University of Florida IFAS extension service in Wimauma. When it comes to temperature changes, he says strawberries are resilient.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida COVID update: Hospitalizations reverse trend and fall by 317

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the hospitalizations fell by 417. New COVID-19 case and death numbers don’t drop on Sundays, but there was a literal drop in hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Sunday report. There were 9,099...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

How South Florida Restaurants are Fighting to Stay Open During Latest Covid Spike

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on South Florida, restaurant owners are taking a step back to figure out how to adjust. “We’re thinking these next 30 days are going to be the highest peak of infection,” restaurant owner Carlos Gazitua said. “So we’re thinking, how do you stay open the next 30 days? What’s your strategy going forward?"
FLORIDA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Companies want to grow seaweed in California to fight climate change. They’re held back by environmental regulations

It absorbs carbon. It reduces emissions on dairy farms. It can be used as food, fuel and fertilizer. It requires nothing but seawater and sunlight to grow. Seaweed has become a symbol of hope in mitigating climate change, and at least a half dozen companies are actively trying to farm it in California. They aim to be part of what’s called the blue economy, a movement to use the ocean’s resources in a sustainable, if not regenerative, way. But getting a permit to set up a seaweed farm in state waters involves navigating a permitting process that can take many years and cost many thousands of dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ecowatch.com

Growing Seaweed Fights Climate Change and Provides Food, Fertilizer and Fuel

A seaweed farmer in Lembongan bay, Indonesia. Photo credit: Jonas Gratzer / LightRocket via Getty Images. Seaweed, a term for the diverse group of large, nonflowering marine organisms known as algae, has a wide range of uses, from food and fertilizer to fuel. It also absorbs carbon and is a potentially potent tool in fighting climate change. Seaweed is simple to grow, requiring only seawater and sunlight, and is beginning to be farmed more extensively all over the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfwmd.gov

A Closer Look at the Role of Birds in Everglades Restoration

As we kick off 2022, it seems fitting that our first “Did You Know” email of the new year should coincide with National Bird Day, observed on January 5, 2022. From snail kites and bald eagles to burrowing owls and scrub-jays, birds play an important role in helping us better understand South Florida’s vast and complex environment, as well as the effects of water management decisions. Did you know the South Florida Water Management District consistently monitors and tracks birds to better understand ecosystems in South Florida?
ANIMALS
flkeysnews.com

Coast Guard says 176 Haitian migrants arrived off the Keys in an overloaded sailboat

For the third time in as many months, a group of Haitian migrants has come ashore in the Florida Keys. The latest group of 176 individuals arrived late Sunday night — near the shores of the exclusive gated community of Ocean Reef in north Key Largo shortly after 11 p.m. This is almost the exact same spot as two other boats that arrived from Haiti carrying large numbers of people.
KEY LARGO, FL
Virginia Mercury

2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion

By Stacy Morford, The Conversation The disasters just kept coming in 2021, from Hurricane Ida’s destruction across Louisiana and the Northeast to devastating wildfires in the West and damaging storms, tornadoes and floods. Nearly half the U.S. was in drought, and extreme temperature spikes disrupted power supplies just when people needed cooling or heating most. […] The post 2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The impact of heat on kidney stone presentations in South Carolina under two climate change scenarios

The risk of kidney stone presentations increases after hot days, likely due to greater insensible water losses resulting in more concentrated urine and altered urinary flow. It is thus expected that higher temperatures from climate change will increase the global prevalence of kidney stones if no adaptation measures are put in place. This study aims to quantify the impact of heat on kidney stone presentations through 2089, using South Carolina as a model state. We used a time series analysis of historical kidney stone presentations (1997"“2014) and distributed lag non-linear models to estimate the temperature dependence of kidney stone presentations, and then quantified the projected impact of climate change on future heat-related kidney stone presentations using daily projections of wet-bulb temperatures to 2089, assuming no adaptation or demographic changes. Two climate change models were considered-one assuming aggressive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (RCP 4.5) and one representing uninibited greenhouse gas emissions (RCP 8.5). The estimated total statewide kidney stone presentations attributable to heat are projected to increase by 2.2% in RCP 4.5 and 3.9% in RCP 8.5 by 2085"“89 (vs. 2010"“2014), with an associated total excess cost of"‰~"‰$57 million and"‰~"‰$99 million, respectively.
HEALTH

