No end in sight to the pandemic but there's hope for the economy and upcoming major events.Don't give up — 2022 could be better, really. Yes, 2021 was not the year anyone wanted. And it's hard to feel optimistic with the surge of omicron COVID-19 variant infections, continued Portland shootings, and questions about how schools should continue operating. But there are reasons for hope. Omicron may be more infectious than delta but it does not seem to be as dangerous. Portland police are preparing to deploy additional resources. Local, state and national economies are proving more resilient than anyone...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO