ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Should I go to the ER for COVID? WVU Medicine officials answer

By Harley Benda
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Uizv_0dfmnUVa00

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital is one of the state’s busiest hospitals, and, with COVID-19 cases rising again, so are the number of patients in the hospitals.

But, facilities like Ruby are seeing a large problem with those COVID-19 patients.

“Emergency departments both here in Morgantown as well as across the state are really being overrun,” said Todd Karpinski, Chief Pharmacy Officer for WVU Medicine.

FDA reduces waiting period for Moderna recipients to get booster to 5 months

It’s not with severely sick COVID-positive patients though.

“What we’re seeing though is folks that are having relatively mild symptoms. So, very similar to a common cold with some congestion, sore throat, headache,” said Karpinski.

The influx of patients experiencing mild symptoms is clogging emergency departments across the state, causing backups in care for those who need it.

Karpinski said as patients are triaged, COVID-positive patients could find themselves waiting for several hours, which causes longer wait times for others and the issue of spreading COVID while in the waiting room.

State health officials: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are delaying critical care for fellow West Virginians

Those with mild symptoms are unlikely to receive treatment, such as the antibody monoclonal. Many facilities are in low or critical supply of the treatment, such as WVU Medicine St. Joesph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. They plan to slow or stop using the treatment temporarily until antibody treatments supply increases.

Many facilities in north-central West Virginia also do not have access to the antiviral COVID-19 medication from Pfizer or Merck, as they are also in limited supply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aRZD_0dfmnUVa00
WVU Medicine Center for Emergency Medicine entrance. (WBOY Image)

Karpinski recommends utilizing urgent care facilities, free testing sites and communication with your primary care physician if you’re experiencing mild symptoms.

“What we hope for is people with mild symptoms, please follow the guidance of your primary care provider,” said Karpinski.

WVU Medicine offers e-visit assessment for COVID testing

Those with mild symptoms can treat themselves at home with common over-the-counter medicines, like ibuprofen, Tylenol and Sudafed. Karpinski also recommends resting and staying hydrated.

But, when is it time to get some extra help?

“I think if you’re a normal functioning individual and you get up to walk to the refrigerator and you become significantly short of breath, if you have some crushing chest pain, if you’re running a very very high fever that’s not responding to your ibuprofen or Tylenol, I think that when you need to reach out to your primary care doc or the doctor on call and to get some advice on what to do,” said Karpinski.

However, if you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, please go to your local emergency department, or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Hospitals see rise in children under 5 hospitalized with COVID

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The number of very young children across the country hospitalized with COVID-19 rose sharply at the start of the new year, according to the latest data from the CDC.  “It kind of peaked and instead of coming straight back down, what it’s just been doing is holding steady at that very high […]
CLEVELAND, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Coronavirus
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Just over 19,000 new cases and less than 100 new hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 9 follow: Total Change New cases 2,189,228 +19,089 Hospitalizations 99,531 +92 ICU admissions 12,038 +6 Deaths* 30,072 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu Medicine#Covid#Tylenol#West Virginians#Wvu Medicine St Joesph#Merck#Wboy Image
WOWK 13 News

Marshall returns to the classroom with stricter COVID-19 guidelines

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s spring semester kicked off Monday, and with the Omicron variant spreading, this semester’s COVID-19 return plan is more strict than previous semesters. Unlike last semester, before heading back to campus this spring, all students vaccinated or not were required to receive a negative COVID test. As for masks, they […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

People can get sick with COVID several times

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Doctors say they are seeing and hearing about people who had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic who are getting it for a second or third time. “When it comes to people getting COVID a second, or perhaps even a third time, clearly that can happen,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

(AP) – As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: Omicron variant continues to escalate in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the weekly cases for last week have shattered the previous record for COVID-19 cases reported in one week set the week of August 30. The governor says last week the state confirmed 52,603 new cases of COVID-19 Last week, Beshear announced the previous week’s cases were […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy