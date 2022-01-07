Elmira Christmas House receives proclamation from Mayor Mandell

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On its final season of operation, Elmira’s Christmas House owners received a very special announcement from Mayor Daniel Mandell.

Mayor Mandell made a proclamation today making January 8, 2022, as Mark and Julie Delgrosso Day.

Through 39 Christmas seasons, the Christmas House has been a staple in the community, with the Delgrosso’s keeping the tradition every year.

The pair has brought Christmas magic to not only the community and surrounding areas, but to people all over the country and beyond.

The two have decided that their time to retire has come, and with it, the Christmas House as well.

The Christmas House will remain in the hearts and minds for years to come as special ornaments from the house get put up on trees across the community.

