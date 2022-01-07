ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall St closes first week of 2022 with declines on U.S. rate-hike worries

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NEW YORK Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street wrapped up the first week of the new year with daily and weekly losses as investors worried about looming U.S. interest-rate hikes and unfolding Omicron news.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended down on Friday, with the latest U.S. jobs report underscoring investor worries that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation.

Friday's Labor Department data showed the U.S. jobs market was at or near maximum employment even though employment rose far less than expected in December amid worker shortages. read more

On Wednesday, minutes of the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting published showed officials at the U.S. central bank viewed the labor market as "very tight," and signaled the Fed may have to raise rates sooner than expected to curb inflation.

"The investor takeaway is that the labor market continues to be tight despite the headline miss," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"Investors are concerned the Fed will be more aggressive than expected.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfFET_0dfmmnII00
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Consumer discretionary and (.SPLRCD) and technology (.SPLRCT) sectors led the way lower on the S&P 500 on Friday, while the S&P 500 financials sector (.SPSY) and banking index (.SPXBK) extended recent gains.

Banks have been helped by rising U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year yield hit its highest since January 2020.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 19.00 points, or 0.42%, to end at 4,676.51 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 146.29 points, or 0.98%, to 14,934.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 8.27 points, or 0.02%, to 36,228.20.

Rising cases on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus also caused investor jitters this week.

Investors have been rotating out technology-heavy growth shares and into more value-oriented shares, which they think may do better in a high interest-rate environment.

The S&P 500 energy sector (.SPNY) gained sharply during the week.

"Meme stock" GameStop Corp (GME.N) jumped after the video game retailer said it is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships. read more

Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 18

Related
MarketWatch

Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund. has slumped 45% since February. She said ARK funds make up more than half of her individual retirement account, and a “significant” part of her net worth. “I do want you to know that, of course, we’ve been through a very difficult time since the significant rotation from growth into value started nearly a year ago in mid-February, and I want you to know that we’re in there with you,” she said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Omicron#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Labor Department#Fed#Splrct#Spsy#Spxbk#U S Treasury#Ixic#Dji
AFP

Powell to target inflation at confirmation, face trading scrutiny

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will highlight the central bank's efforts to fight inflation and stabilize the US economy at his confirmation hearing, according to testimony released Monday. In a letter sent Monday, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, citing the Times' reporting, asked "that the Federal Reserve... release all available information about the trades by Fed officials" by next Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
STOCKS
editorials24.com

Some Wall Street banks see four U.S. interest rate hikes this year By Reuters

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year and begin the process of reducing its balance sheet size as soon as July, joining other big banks in forecasting an aggressive tightening of U.S. monetary policy. The Wall Street bank earlier predicted the Fed...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar rises on U.S. interest rate hike optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Monday as recent employment data prompted some Wall Street banks to raise their estimates for how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

272K+
Followers
264K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy