AFLW tightens player COVID-19 protocols

By Roger Vaughan
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Hours before the start of their season, AFLW players have been given a tighter set of guidelines as the league weathers the worsening COVID-19 surge.

While North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney has tested positive and will miss their opening game, so far all round-one matches are going ahead as scheduled.

Given the dramas that have befallen other Australian sports competitions over the last month, it will be a major win for the AFLW if there are no disruptions to the weekend's games.

The season will open on Friday night when St Kilda play Richmond in Frankston.

Now the league has tightened player protocols, with the new measures to be reviewed in a fortnight.

Players and essential club staff are expected to avoid indoor events with more than 100 people.

Attendance at events such as weddings and funerals with more than 100 people are allowed with club approval.

They're expected not to attend outdoor events if social distancing cannot be guaranteed.

Players and staff were also reminded that high-density locations such as shopping centres are high-risk, while home gatherings are the highest risk.

They're being advised not to socialise with other AFLW players or club colleagues at home settings.

'As we begin our season tonight the revised protocols have been introduced as a precautionary measure to safeguard our players, coaches, officials and the wider community,' said AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone.

'The challenges in the community right now are well documented, but that isn't stopping our excitement and anticipation for tonight.

'Our preparation and planning has been thorough and we feel really confident we will deliver one of the best seasons of women's footy of all time.'

Also this week, the AFLW changed its testing regime in line with new government rules, abandoning PCRs and focussing on Rapid Antigen Tests.

Meanwhile, Kearney is in isolation until midnight on Friday after she tested positive.

Under the league's health protocols, Kearney could have been available for Saturday's game against Geelong at Arden St.

But the Kangaroos said she was not well enough to return this weekend.

It will be the first game that Kearney has missed in five AFLW seasons.

Under the AFLW's COVID-19 protocols, games will continue to be played if 16 of each club's 30 primary-listed players plus five train-on players are available for selection.

If the minimum 21 players aren't available, the game will either be played later in the round or postponed until later in the season.

The COVID-19 surge means luck will likely play a major role in each club's premiership tilt this season.

Teams who can best avoid the virus will be in prime position to win games against rivals who suffer a glut of COVID-19 withdrawals.

